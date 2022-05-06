MSRTC employees get nothing from strike

Aurangabad, May 6:

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Employees Congress gneneral secretary Shrirang Barge opined that the strike initiated by the MSRTC employees for the past five months failed due to flawed leadership. The employees has gained nothing from it.

Barge was speaking to the newsmen here on Friday. He said, the attitude of the government and the administration in this agitation was always mild. Hence, the employees had not faced huge losses. The kin of 10 corona deceased were given Rs 50 lakh each and Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of 91 deceased employees. The employees doing excellent work during Corona period were given Rs 300 covid allowance, he said.

Vice president of the association James Ambildhage, divisional president Jagganath Dhakne, secretary Rajendra Vahatule, Kamlakar Patvardhan, Y G Chavan, J M Shaikh, M B Bansode and others were present.