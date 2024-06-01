MSRTC to appoint counsellors for drivers; conductors at each bus stand

To ensure the mental well-being of ST drivers and conductors, one counselor will be appointed in each division. An appointment will soon be made in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. Due to various reasons, the mental health of drivers and conductors deteriorates. However, now their mental health will be maintained through counselors at the depot level.

What are the mental complaints of drivers and conductors?

Drivers and conductors have to face stress due to domestic disputes and various experiences while working, which affects their mental health. They report many mental complaints, such as insomnia, increased irritability, and unnecessary fear.

What will the counselors do?

Counselors will visit four depots in the district each week and interact with the drivers and conductors there. They will provide counseling for domestic stress, work-related stress, and any addictions. They will monitor how much change occurs through regular communication.

Appointment within a month

An advertisement for the recruitment of counselors will be published soon. The appointment process will be completed within a month. These counselors will provide counseling to drivers and conductors at four depots every week.

How many drivers and conductors are in the district?

Name of stand/No. of Drivers/No. of Conductors/No. of Driver-Conductors

Cidco Bus Stand - 166/189/46

Central Bus Stand - 159/159/55

Paithan - 126/79/43

Sillod - 98/99/22

Vaijapur- 90/67/34

Kannad - 65/60/32

Gangapur - 63/71/28

Soyegaon - 53/25/38