MTDC resorts in district housefull for 4 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Taking advantage of holidays to the government offices and educational institutes, the city and district is witnessing a huge influx of domestic tourists and local visitors. Meanwhile, all the resorts of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) are also reported to be housefull till Thursday.

It may be noted that the city’s most sought after places and heritage sites amongst tourists are the Taj of Deccan - Bibi ka Maqbara; Panchakki - the Watermill; Sunehri Mahal - Golden Palace, other than the world heritage Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort etc. The tourists are also visiting Lonar in large numbers.

Taj of Deccan scoring

The illumination of the main mausoleum at Bibi ka Maqbara in tri-colour is attracting a large number of tourists and visitors during the evening hours. It is the only heritage site in the city which remains open till 10 pm. A total of 7,000 tourists visited this heritage on Monday.

Hundreds of tourists have occupied the MTDC resorts situated at Railway Station, Fardapur and Ajanta T-Point.

MTDC regional manager Deepak Harne said,“ The launching of novel schemes by MTDC like ‘Work Amidst Nature’ and ‘Work From Nature’ seems to have helped in the influx of the tourists at our resorts in the district which are housefull till Thursday.”