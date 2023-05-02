Much-awaited LT Campus Club Summer Camp from May 8, Learn communication skills, robotics, theatre and dance, art and craft specially designed for children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is some good news for children. The Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) will hold their most favourite summer camp from May 8 to 13. The holiday season has begun and the kids don't know what to do with their time. Parents try to plan some activities for the children which can enable them to develop confidence, independence, social skills, leadership skills and physical fitness. Summer Camps are the only option where you could find all of this! However, choosing the right summer camp for your child can be a challenging task. LTCC is a platform that draws out prodigious wealth of talent in the younger generation and like every year, the most-awaited LTCC Summer Camp of the city is back!

LTCC Summer Camp 2023 has various new and innovative activities such as communication skills, robotics, theatre and dance and art and craft specially designed for children to learn new skills and also learn about themselves. They will learn how to lean on their peers and make decisions.

With new friends, new skills, and a new self-esteem that builds confidence in your child, there is no doubt that your child will be able to create lifelong memories at this summer camp.

LTCC Summer Camp details:

Date: May 8 to 13

Time: 9 am to 1.30 pm

Venue: St Lawrence High School, Connaught Place

For more Details contact: 7709890723 or 7387333878