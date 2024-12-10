MUHS to send medical exam question papers through email

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination (BoE) of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences instructed the administration to send the question papers of the medical second year to the concerned examination centres through e-mail. The papers will be held from December 11 to 13 and will be sent through email.

Controller of Examinations of MUHS Dr Sandeep Kadu said that it was noticed that the question papers of the second phase of the winter-2024 written examinations of the Faculty of Medicine were leaked. He said that a high-level inquiry committee was formed at the university level to investigate this matter and committees in the concerned colleges and the investigation is underway.

He also said that a case was registered with the Cyber Cell as well as the local police station for further investigation. An urgent meeting of the BoE was held on December 10 to come to a consensus regarding this matter.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, the MUHS started conducting the second phase of winter session examinations of health science courses on December 2.

A total of 30,902 students of various undergraduate courses, including MBBS (old)-years I, II, and III, MBBS (2019)-years II and BDS-years II, III and IV, along with basic B Sc-Nursing and P B B Sc (all years) and postgraduate courses: PG Medical MD, MS, DM, M Ch, PG Diploma, M Sc Medical (Biochemistry and Microbiology), university courses (MPH and M Phil) are taking their examinations at 100 centres in the state. The examination will continue until January 2.

The pharmacology subject paper of MBBS second year, which was to be held in the afternoon of December 2, was leaked one hour before the scheduled time. The Examinations Department of MUHS will now re-conduct the paper of MBBS's second year on December 19.

The MBBS second year (CBME-2019) pathology-II subject's question paper of multiple choice which was organised on December 9 was leaked before the commencement of the paper.

This is the second case of paper leaking in the second phase. The university sent another question paper immediately to all centres. The MUHS has apologised for the inconvenience caused to students and parents during the said examination.