Mukti Sangram Din at Sanskruti Global
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 27, 2022 08:30 PM 2022-09-27T20:30:02+5:30 2022-09-27T20:30:02+5:30
Marathwada Liberation Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Sanskruti Global School and Junior College, Savangi. The national flag was hoisted by parent Jitamsingh Gill. Principal B P Moralkar spoke about the Marathwada Liberation Day. Students and teachers visited the Marathwada Mukti Sangram memorial at the Siddharth Garden. They saw an exhibition and a short film on the liberation struggle.