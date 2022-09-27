Mukti Sangram Din at Sanskruti Global

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

Marathwada Liberation Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Sanskruti Global School and Junior College, Savangi. The national flag was hoisted by parent Jitamsingh Gill. Principal B P Moralkar spoke about the Marathwada Liberation Day. Students and teachers visited the Marathwada Mukti Sangram memorial at the Siddharth Garden. They saw an exhibition and a short film on the liberation struggle.