Mukundwadi police seize 6.5 kgs cannabis

Aurangabad

Mukundwadi police laid a trap and seized 6.5 kgs of cannabis worth Rs 1.20 lakh brought into the city for selling illegally at API Corner on November 11. Two persons have been arrested in this connection, said PI Brahma Giri. The accused have been identified as Nandkumar Kale and Tushar Raut (both residents of Shivna, Sillod).

Police said, API Sachin Mirdhe received information that two persons are bringing cannabis into the city. Accordingly, a trap was laid at API Corner on November 11 night. The police team stopped the suspects going on a motorcycle (MH 20 FX 8636). During the search, 6.5 kgs of cannabis were found with them. The police seized the cannabis and the motorcycle. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station while API Shailesh Deshmukh is further investigating the case.