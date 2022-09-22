Multi-crore financial fraud by four businessmen prompted builder to end life

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

Noted city builder, Anil Madhavrao Agraharkar (55, Mitravihar Colony in Ulkanagari), has committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the gym situated on the second floor of his bungalow. The incident came to light today (on Thursday) at 7 am.

According to sources, the deceased builder has written a two-page long suicide note in his diary and mentioned the names of four businessmen who had cheated him for crores of rupees. This financial fraud prompted him to take the extreme step. Jawaharnagar police station has registered an offence of accidental death.

Agraharkar stays with his wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law in the bungalow. The family members had their meals on Wednesday night and then he went to sleep in his bedroom. His wife was also sleeping with him. Agraharkar woke up today at 5 am. He used to go out of the home for walking daily, but today he skipped and went to his gym on the second floor of the house. He hanged himself to the ceiling fan. When he did not come down till 7.30 am, his wife went to see him on the second floor. She was shocked to see him hanging. Hearing her screams, the whole family members rushed towards the gym. They got him down from the fan and then rushed him to the Hedgewar Hospital, but the doctors after checking told him to rush towards Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the GMCH doctors declared him dead.

Acting upon the information, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Deepak Girhe, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vishal Dhume, police inspector Santosh Patil and others reached the builder’s house. During the search, the police found a diary in the bedroom. Agraharkar mentioned the reason for committing suicide.

CREDAI treasurer

Anil Agraharkar was a treasurer of the Aurangabad Chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI). His project of constructing a multi-storeyed building is underway on the spot of Chaurangi Hotel. The construction sites were also underway in different parts of the city including the one at Sai Tekdi.