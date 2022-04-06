Mumbai municipal officials to resolve water issue

Orders to speed up new water supply scheme

Aurangabad, April 6:

With the onset of summer, the water crisis in the city becomes serious every year. An important decision was taken on Wednesday to seek the help of expert officials to overcome the current water shortage in the city. Similarly, water supply minister Gulabrao Patil instructed to speed up the new water supply scheme.

A meeting was held at the ministry under the chairmanship of Aurangabad guardian minister Subhash Desai to discuss the city's water supply scheme. Minister of State Sanjay Bansode, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, secretary water supply department Sanjeev Jaiswal, member secretary, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) Abhishek Krishna, municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey and senior officials of Mumbai municipal corporation water supply department were present.

The meeting discussed in detail the old water supply scheme in Aurangabad city and the ongoing water crisis. Experienced officers of Mumbai municipal corporation were called for the meeting to rectify the defects in the old water supply scheme. In the coming days, discussions will be held with them to improve the old water supply scheme in the city. A decision was also taken to appoint a panel of retired experts working in the water supply department to address the water issues in the city on priority. Desai instructed to speed up the water supply scheme of Rs 1680 crore sanctioned for the city.

Displeasure over slow work

Although the work of the scheme has started, it has not gained much momentum. Both the ministers expressed their displeasure over the slow work and instructed the contractor to complete the project expeditiously. Meanwhile, the cost of the pipeline has gone up, and the contractor has proposed an increase in project cost. The MJP informed that the proposal will be scrutinized and informed to the urban development department.