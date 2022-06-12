Munde supporters create ruckus in front of Dr Karad’s office

Not a member of BJP, taken into custody

Aurangabad, June 12:

Former minister Pankaja Munde's supporters tried to attack the BJP's divisional office two days ago after she was denied a nomination to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Same supporters on Sunday evening again tried to create a ruckus at the office of union Minister of State Dr Bhagwat Karad in Nutan Colony by raising anti-BJP slogans. BJP activists thrashed them and handed them over to the police. Meanwhile, Dr Karad was on a tour of Hyderabad.

Two days ago, Munde supporter Sachin Doiphode and two others tried to cause a ruckus at the BJP office. Later on Sunday, they again came to the office of union minister Dr Karad. After receiving information that Karad was in the office, Doiphode informed reporters that he would attack the office. Some BJP activists also got information about the matter. BJP city general secretary Sameer Rajurkar, former corporator Rameshwar Bhadve, Siddharth Salve and others became alert.

They also informed the police. Doiphode, meanwhile, arrived, and shouted slogans, and tried to approach Dr Karad's office, but was apprehended by activists. One of his accomplice escaped, while Doiphode was taken into police custody. The BJP activists said that Doiphode is not a BJP worker, not an office bearer, nor is Munde’s supporter. He just tried to create some ruckus in the office.

Karad in Hyderabad

When contacted, Dr Karad said that I am in Hyderabad and will arrive in Aurangabad on Monday. I was informed about the incident. The person concerned is not a member of BJP.