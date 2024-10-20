Municipal action clears stalls, traffic police crack down on illegal parking

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Diwali shopping in full swing, Paithan Gate and Gulmandi are flooded with people, leaving no space for vehicle parking. Motorcycles line the roads, creating a traffic nightmare. On Sunday evening, the Municipal Corporation’s encroachment team cleared stalls in front of shops and dismantled iron angles, while the traffic police seized numerous motorcycles parked illegally.

As Diwali draws near, the markets from Paithan Gate to Gulmandi, Rangargalli, Shahaganj, and City Chowk are packed from morning 10am till late evening 11pm. The surge in shoppers has forced many to park their two-wheelers on the roads. In response, the Municipal Corporation's 18 'Nagar Mitra' teams are patrolling to clear road obstructions and prevent illegal sales. On Sunday, being a holiday, the crowd for shopping was even larger. Many traders had set up stalls in front of their shops, forcing customers to park their two-wheelers on the road. The encroachment team tore down stalls outside six shops, while traffic police seized 23 two-wheelers.

Municipal team clears stalls along Paithan Gate to Gulmandi Road.