Municipal corporation and MJP clash over responsibility

Infrastructure mismanagement blamed for water crisis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent development regarding the water crisis in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, it has been revealed that the root cause of the four-day ordeal faced by city dwellers was a series of missteps in infrastructure management. Deepak Koli, executive engineer of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), while speaking to this newspaper, asserted that the fault lay squarely with the municipal corporation rather than with MJP.

According to Koli, the installation of a Dual Plate Check (DPC) valve by the municipal corporation on an old water line without consultation led to repeated bursts in the aging water line. The excessive pressure caused by the valve, meant for emptying the water line, proved detrimental to its integrity. Koli emphasized that such a valve should never have been installed, and its removal was necessary to restore smooth water supply to the city.

Further complicating matters, the new 900 mm diameter waterline, designed to augment water supply, suffered from wear and tear due to the constant flow of chlorine-treated water. This deterioration, coupled with substandard welding during repair work by the municipal corporation, resulted in additional bursts. Koli refuted claims blaming MJP for these incidents, stating that the faults lay with inadequate maintenance and faulty installation by the corporation.

Moreover, Koli revealed that a cracked valve on the new water line further exacerbated the situation. The valve's failure necessitated its removal for inspection, with potential repercussions for the responsible company pending investigation.

75 MLD additional water

Koli outlined plans for addressing the water shortage. New pumps, manufactured by Kirloskar, are expected to be operational within two to three days. Once installed and tested, these pumps will facilitate the delivery of an additional 75 million liters per day (MLD) of water through the new channel, providing relief to the beleaguered residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar within the next 15 days.