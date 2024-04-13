Municipal corporation takes action against 200 encroachments

To ensure smooth procession on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti : Action on Paithan Gate to Gulmandi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : To ensure a smooth procession route for the upcoming Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Saturday removed 200 encroachments obstructing the path from Paithan Gate to Juna Bazar.

Under the direction of municipal administrator G Sreekanth, the anti encroachment squad, along with additional commissioner Santosh Wahule and deputy commissioner Savita Sonwane, commenced the operation early Saturday morning. The team targeted encroachments in areas including Paithangate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Rangargalli, Machli Khadak, and Junabazaar, clearing the route of obstructions.

Encroachments ranging from makeshift sheds to iron angle nets were swiftly dismantled, with three trucks worth of materials seized by municipal authorities.

The officials also found liquor bottles concealed within a shed in front of a shop during the removal process. The shopkeeper claimed that he was unaware of who had placed them there. The seized bottles were promptly confiscated by municipal authorities.

A total of 45 officers and employees participated in the encroachment removal campaign, which also included inspections of commercial complexes at Paithangate. Officials, including assistant commissioner Ramesh More, building inspector Mazhar Ali and others were present.