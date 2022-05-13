Municipal Officers demand strict action against attackers

Aurangabad, May 13:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Officers and Employees Association (AMCOEA) today has submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta and demanded strict action against activists, who tried to wage an attack on the AMC administrator A K Pandey.

The delegation demanded to file book them for creating an obstruction in government work, shooting video in government office without permission and breaching peace of the government office.

The association also submitted memorandum to the guardian minister Subhash Desai at the Smart City Office.

Essential Services staff excluded

The AMC officers and personnel observed pen-down agitation today evening, but the staff of sections falling under Essential Services, like personnel from Fire Brigade, Health, Solidwaste Management and Water Supply, had not participated in the agitation.

AMCOEA’s motto is not to push the visitors to inconvenience, but to stress upon the demand of strict action against the accused, said the president Sanjay Pawar.

Ingle, Magare booked

The AMC security guard Sheknath Kisan Tandale lodged a complaint against Rahul Ingle (Cidco N-3 sector) and his colleague Yogesh Harishchandra Magare (Mukundwadi) at City Chowk police station.

Police confirmed that Ingle has booked for stopping the way of AMC administrator while giving the memorandum, entering into argument and also threatening him. While, Magare has been booked for shooting through his mobile phone in the government office illegally. The duo has been booked under Section 341, 34 and 3 of IPC.