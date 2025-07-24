Munish Sharma’s London road trip to feature in AMA’s 76th Rare Share

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad Management Association (AMA) will host the 76th edition of its ‘Rare Share’ series on Saturday, July 26, featuring Munish Sharma’s extraordinary 69-day, 21,000-km road journey from India to London across 20 countries. The event, open to all with free entry, will take place at 5 pm at Manthan Hall, MIT Campus. Sharma will share insights from his physically and mentally challenging expedition in an open conversation with Mukund Kulkarni, followed by a Q&A. AMA leaders Satish Kagliwal and C.P. Tripathi have invited citizens to attend and experience this inspiring story of adventure and self-discovery.