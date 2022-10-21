Murder offence against four for killing youth

The City Chowk police station has invoked a murder offence against four accused on charge of brutally beating a youth, who later on, died on September 12. The youth along with his friend had gone to buy a glucose packet from the medical shop. Earlier, the police registered an offence holding them responsible for his death. Now, the offence of murder has been added to the previous sections.

The name of the deceased was Shaikh Osman alias Azim Nazim Shaikh (32, Kaiser Colony), while the names of the accused who beat him included Shaikh Faheem Shaikh Babu, Shaikh Kaleem Shaikh Babu, Mohd. Athar Shaikh Afsar and Shaikh Razeq Shaikh Atiq.

The deceased's father Shaikh Nazim, in his complaint, stated that his son Shaikh Osman and his friend Feroz Khan Asmat Khan Durrani had been to bring the glucose packet from a medical shop near Sabahat Hospital in Ranmastpura on September 12 at 11 am. The four accused met him and thinking that he had come to steal handcarts started beating him. Earlier, the City Chowk police station booked the accused under Sections 304, 324, and 34 of IPC. Now, it has added Section 302 of IPC to it.