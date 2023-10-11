Murhari Kele to chair literary meet for budding writers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Veteran literateur and scholar of saint literature, Dr Murhari Kele has been unanimously elected as the president of the 30th All India Budding Marathi Literary Convention organised by Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Parishad at Vasantrao Deshpande Auditorium (in Nagpur) on October 14, 2023, said the convenor of the convention Sharad Gore.

Shrimant Dr Mudhojiraje Bhosale is the chairman of the Reception Committee, while MPCC president Nana Patole will inaugurate the convention.

Dr Kele is a native of Kelewadi (in Dharashiv district) and he has been writing literature for the past 30 years. He has authored 'Jagi Aisa Baap Vahava' (portraying the role of father) and 'Nani' (portraying the role of mother) and more than 10 books on myriad subjects have been published in Marathi and English languages. He has also contributed extensively in many Diwali editions, monthly magazines and newspapers.

The prominent writers like D M Mirasdar, Narayan Surve, Vasant Bapat, Mangesh Padgaonkar, Shivaji Sawant, Suresh Bhat, Keshav Meshram, Vishwas Patil, Gangadhar Pantawane, A H Salunkhe, Narendra Jadhav, Bhaskar Chandanshiv, Shripal Sabnis and many others were the past presidents of this literary convention.

Professionally, Dr Kele has been rendering services in various capacities in the field of electrical engineering for the last 35 years. Presently he is the Chief Engineer of the MSEDCL (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zone). He has been honoured with more than 33 awards by various organisations including the government for his remarkable work in literary, social and administrative fields.