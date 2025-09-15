M’wada Muktisangram Din celebration at Siddharth Garden
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
The main state function of Marathwada Muktisangram Din will be held on September 17 at 9 am near the martyrs memorial at Siddharth Garden.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hoist the national flag. He will then lay a floral wreath at the memorial and pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation movement. Freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, their relatives, social workers, students, and citizens are urged to attend the ceremony, appealed Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar and District Collector Deelip Swami.