My City My Dream

The city presently has so many excellent schools and colleges, which are instrumental in skill development. Earlier, the youngster had to approach the metro cities like Pune or Hyderabad for gaining quality higher education. It is now readily available in the city.

In prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Aurangabad is a smart city with a lot of potentials. If the government pushes for some of the big industries in the city, it will be a great help in future industrial development. There is a need for a few big players to come here.

More importantly, I see the city as an emerging information technology hub. If one or two companies like Infosys come here, the local talent will be assimilated into it.

By enabling the city with 5-G technology, the internet speed will be enhanced and it will be easier to connect anywhere in the globe faster.

- Atharveshraj Nandawat, Jt. Treasurer, Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA)

Younger generation will be more socialized

The city of my dream is an emerging educational hub. Presently, students from the city are opting for Pune and Mumbai for higher education. However, in the next ten years, the quality of education will be enhanced and will be compatible. Several international and national-level educational institutions will come to the city. Similarly, there will be a lot of quality coaching institutions coming here.

The younger generation will be more socially aware as they are getting acquainted with several organisations. We as a part of social commitment are trying to nurture social values among the children. We are imparting a sense of social awareness and their responsibility toward society like helping the needy and the poor. As it is said the charity begins at home, we are also making the parents aware to make the children more and more interactive and socialized.

- Dimple Pagariya, Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Aurangabad women’s wing president