‘My Skill My Business’ training programme held

Aurangabad: A ‘My Skill My Business’ training programme was organised on behalf of Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Counsel (MAGIC) and GIZ for the students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Badnapur recently. Prasad Kokil, managing director and former chairman of MAGIC and GIZ official Ravi Shankar Korgal guided the students and employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Kokil said, everyone should set up an industry or business without looking for a job. Business should be set up realizing the needs and opportunities in the future. Similarly, one should become a job giver and self-reliant by becoming self-employed. Likewise, one should provide employment to others and achieve economic upliftment. Trained manpower should be created through imparting proper training. MAGIC and GIZ are ready to helping the students who want to become entrepreneurs.

Innovative ideas will be converted into industry through MAGIC by using the expertise in IT, said Korgal. Principal, Badnapur ITI DM Rathod, Group director DS Kharat, Ranjita Rathod, Urvela Pawar, MK Brahmane, UL Patil, SS Lahane, Jeevan Chavan and others were present.