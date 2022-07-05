NA notices to land-owners within 200 meters of Gaothan

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 5:

The district collector Sunil Chavan today underlined that the revenue administration has started issuing notices demanding NA tax to the owners of land (utilising it for non-agricultural purposes), falling within the jurisdiction of 200 metres, from gaothan areas in the district. The notices are issued as per the government directives dated April 13, 2022.

Till today, seeking NA permission was mandatory if anybody wanted to start a Dhaba or petrol pump in areas near the declared gaothans. Hence the applicant used to obtain no-objection-certificates (NoC) from different sections concerned and then submit the proposal seeking NA certification with revenue administration. The process was indeed tedious and time-consuming. Hence, the state government issued an order (on the above date) and granted relaxation of NA certification to businesses falling in the jurisdiction of 200 metres near the gaothan area.

Later on, the revenue administration surveyed a 200 metres area from the boundaries of the gaothan declared under Section 122. The detailed list comprising gut numbers, survey numbers etc was mentioned, apart from the zone-wise demarcation of land used for residential, commercial and industrial purposes.

“ The task of issuing demand notices and challan stating to pay the tax and land conversation tax to the land-owners (relaxed from NA) is underway in many tehsils of the district, with speed,” said the collector.