‘Nabatat-e-Tibb-e-Nabvi- M’wada’ book released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Nabatat-e-Tibb-e-Nabvi- Marathwada Ke Hawale Se" (Prophet (PBUH) traditional Medicinal plants with reference to Marathwada), a book written by Dr Rafiuddin Naser, was released in a golden jubilee celebration function of Urdu magazine 'Akse Adab' held in Wajd Memorial Hall, recently.

This is the 50th Science book of Dr Naser, who is head of the Department of Botany, Maulana Azad College. Dr Karim Salar, chairman of the Iqra Education Society, Jalgaon, chaired the function.

Chief guests of this ceremony were Dr Atiyab Aijaz (Hyderabad), Dr Dost Mohd Khan, Dr Mahmood Siddiqui, Dr Nakshab Masood and others were present. Dr Yousuf Sabir was the organiser.

Earlier, his 49th book titled "Nabatat-e-Qurani- Marathwada ke Hawale we" (Quranic plants with reference to Marathwada) was also released by Dr Halim Saber (Kolkata).