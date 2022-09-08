Nagar Naka to AS Club Road to be closed till Sept 30

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Nagar Naka to AS Club Road will be closed for the traffic due to the ongoing work of the flyover at Golwadi Phata. The traffic on this road has been diverted to other roads, informed chief of Cantonment traffic department API N A Kame. This order will be applicable from September 8 to September 30 at 7 am.

The alternate roads for the traffic on this road will be as follows.

- For the vehicles coming from Pune - Ahmednagar and going towards Jalna can use use the road from AS Club - Link Road Tee point, Mahanubhav Ashram, Old Beed By-pass, Zalta Phata and Cambridge Chowk.

- Vehicles coming from Jalgaon, Sillod and going towards Pune, Nagar, Nashik via Aurangabad can use the road Savangi Phata - Cambridge Chowk, Zalta Phata, Beed - Bypass, Mahanubhav Ashram, Link Road and AS Club.

- Vehicles coming from Dhule, Kannad, Khuldabad ang going towards Nagar - Pune can use Daulatabad Tee Point - Sharnapur Phata - Sajapur Phata - AS Club Road.