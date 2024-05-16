Nagnathappa Halge College exam centre, chief barred for 3-yrs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy on Thursday banned the Engineering examination centre allotted at Nagnathappa Halge College of Engineering of Beed for three years over-engineering question paper leaking.

It may be noted that the winter session examination of Engineering began on December 12, 2023.

The ‘Design of Structure-III’ paper of the B E Civil final year was leaked in the afternoon session of the fifth day of the examination at the centre.

On receiving the complaint about the paper leak on social media, the then vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole directed the examinations department to conduct the probe immediately.

The paper was to begin at 2 pm.

The question paper of the said subject was downloaded at Nagnathappa Halge College of Engineering (Parli, Beed) at 1.8 pm on the day of the paper while the paper was leaked on social media at 1.11 pm.

The then VC Dr Yeole directed BoEE direct Dr Bharati Gawali to lodge an FIR against college principal Dr M Bhaskarrao and examination coordinator Dr A B Chate. The students of Halge College were shifted to Vaidyanath College. All the students of the centres re-appeared for the examination.

Dr Dashrath Vaijanth Rode (Jawaharlal Nehru College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Parli Vaijnath, Beed) was the joint centre chief of the centre. A committee was formed to probe the irregularities of the examination centre in detail. The committee recommended banning the examination centre and its chief for the next three years. The BoEE held discussions on the probe committee report in a meeting conducted a month ago. The BoEE issued a letter on Thursday barring the centre and its chief from the examination work for three years.