Naik college beame edu centre for students of hamlets, villages: Pawar

Aurangabad, July 11:

“Vasantrao Naik College has become a centre of education for students from villages and hamlets because of efforts taken by Uttamrao Rathod, Dhondiram Rathod and later Rajaram Rathod. The college which was like a sapling 50 years ago, has now turned into a tree. I am committed to solving its problems,” said Sharad Pawar, MP and NCP chief.

He was speaking at the golden jubilee year celebration of Vasantrao Naik College on Monday. Pawar met the chairman of the education society of the college Rajaram Rathod at his residence, as was unable to attend the event because of ill health.

Former Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, legislator Kishor Patil, MLCs Satish Chavan and Vikram Kale, chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam, Nitin Rathod, Dwarkadas Pathrikar, Rangnath Kale, NCP district president Kailas Patil and others were present.

Box

Given ticket as losing seat

“I was given a ticket by Yashwantrao Chavan and Vasantrao Naik for Assembly election considering that they would lose the seat. I got elected and become a member of the Assembly. Later, I worked as Minister of State in the Cabinet of Vasantrao Naik,” Pawar recollected this while delivering the speech in the college.