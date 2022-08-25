Name of Education Officer’s daughter found in bogus TET holders list

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The name of the daughter of the Zilla Parishad education office (secondary) was found in the bogus Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility (TET) holders list. This created sensation in the education field.

Education officer Madhukar K Deshmukh said that he was not aware of how his daughter’s name was figured in the list.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Council of Education (MSCE) declared the list of bogus 7,800 TET certificate holders lists recently. Nupur Madhukar Deshmukh, the name of the education officer of the district was seen on the list.

When contacted, the education officer who was in Pune for administrative work expressed his displeasure over the incident. He said that there may be possible similarities in the name, but, if his daughter’s name is there, it is maligning his image.

“Who and why did it? how can it be ascertained now? My daughter does not work in any college nor has she applied for any job yet. She has not availed any Government scheme benefit,” he said.

Deshmukh said that he was in isolation for a year after undergoing a heart transplant survey in Bengaluru in 2018-19. “I am feeling mentally harassed as to how my daughter’s name was mentioned in the list,” he added.

Meanwhile, Education Officer (Primary section) Jaishree Chavan said that they had not received the list of bogus TET certificate holders of the district. “It will be difficult to say now how many teachers' names figured in the list,” she added.

Box

AMC clerk’s name also found in list

The name of a clerk working in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation was also found in the bogus TET certificate holders. The employee learnt this from his friends only. He said that he was surprised to see his name on the list though, he had never applied for the TET.