Nanded–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Timetable Released Ahead of Flag-Off by CM Devendra Fadnavis on August 26

Passengers on the Mumbai route will witness a rare scene tomorrow, August 26, as two Vande Bharat Express trains will run for the city on the same day. The existing Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, which is being extended to Nanded, will operate its last run from Jalna tomorrow, while the newly extended Nanded-Mumbai service will be flagged off the same day.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will flag off the inaugural run of the Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at 11.20 am from Huzur Sahib Nanded station. The train will reach Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 2.48 pm, halt for two minutes, and then proceed to Mumbai. The service will operate six days a week, except Wednesdays from Nanded and Thursdays from Mumbai.

Currently, the Sambhajinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat leaves at 5.50 am. From August 28, its departure will be revised to 8.15 am, reaching Mumbai at 2.25 pm. Passenger groups have expressed concerns that the new timings will make same-day return difficult, reducing the train's utility much like the Jan Shatabdi Express.

Nanded–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Timetable

Station Arrival Departure

Huzur Sahib Nanded — 05:00 am

Parbhani 05:40 am 05:42 am

Jalna 07:20 am 07:22 am

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 08:13 am 08:15 am

Ankai 09:40 am —

Manmad Jn 09:58 am 10:03 am

Nashik Road 11:00 am 11:02 am

Kalyan 01:20 pm 01:22 pm

Thane 01:40 pm 01:42 pm

Dadar 02:08 pm 02:10 pm

CSMT Mumbai 02:25 pm —

20 Coaches Instead of 8

The present Jalna-origin Vande Bharat has 8 coaches. With its extension from Nanded, the train will expand to 20 coaches, including 2 executive and 18 chair-car coaches.