Narayana launches marthon program for Dr Homi Bhabha competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayana Coaching Centre announced a comprehensive 50-hour, 24-day marathon program to prepare students for the prestigious Dr Homi Bhabha Balvaigyanik Competition (DHBBVC) 2024 recently.

The institute's national business head, Aravind Reddy, and city director Dr Vishal Ladniya launched the DHBBVC Marathon Progam. This program is open to all class IX students and will commence on November 3.

It aims to provide expert guidance and rigorous practice to help students excel in the competition through experienced faculty, micro-level analysis of previous years' question papers, chapter-wise weightage focus, and access to all previous years and question papers.

“This program includes five grand tests at all Maharashtra Levels with discussions, five Practice Papers as home assignments, 10 revision classes and individual doubt sessions” said Dr Vishal Ladniya. Aravind Reddy announced the scholarship for DHBBVC Class VI qualified and school toppers of various schools. For details or registration, one may contact the institute office, Near Akashwani Signal.