Narayana scholarship exam today

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Narayana IIT/ NEET/Foundation Academy will organise the ‘Admission Cum Scholarship Test’ at Institute Campus, near Akashavani Signal, between 11 am and 1 pm, on April 2.

Narayana Institute conducts two years classroom course with 11 and 12 standard studies for the aspirant of Engineering or Medical.

The candidates will be selected for a scholarship ranging from 10 to 100 per cent in fees in the seminar on the basis of the result of the test.

The seminar will be held immediately after the examination at Sai Mandir Campus near the institute.

Vice President Of Narayana Group K Laxmanrao, Centre Director Dr Vishal Ladniya and faculty members will guide the students and parents.