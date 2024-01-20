Narayana students shine in IMO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Narayana Academy came out flying colours in the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO).

The qualified students for IMO- Level II are Agrawal Arnav, Kaustubh Rajale, Rahatekar Atharva, Dixit Varad, Ved Sandhanshi, Shyamal Mahajan, Krushnavi Shinde, Aayush Jawalekar, Sarthak Chalak, Smit Nilesh Ganore, Hawake Swara and Aryan Chavan.

Others who stood as received gold medals are Bhavya Mutha, Anandi Khandar, Abhimanyu Ajay Rathod, Choube Ayush, Shingne Parth, Nipun Keshar and many more.

It was also announced that the Narayana - Admission Cum Scholarship Test (ACST) for all 7th to 9th standard students for foundation batches and 10th class students for the two-year classroom program of NEET / IIT JEE, will be held on January 28 (Sunday). Registration for the test has already begun. Dr Vishal Ladniya, A Dileshwar Rao, Abdul Hannan and others were present in the felicitation programme.