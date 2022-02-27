Narrow escape for six as car bursts into flames

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

A car suddenly caught fire near the bus stand at Fardapur on Sunday morning. Fortunately, all six passengers in the car escaped unharmed. The incident caused a traffic jam on Jalgaon-Aurangabad highway for half an hour.

According to information, Abhijit Bharat Narwade from Bhusawal had left for Aurangabad with his family in a car (MH-20-DJ-2107). At around 9 am on Sunday, smoke suddenly started coming from the bonnet of his vehicle on the bridge near Fardapur bus stand on the Aurangabad-Jalgaon highway. Realizing this, Abhijit immediately stopped the car and asked all occupants to step down and tried to open the bonnet to see why the smoke was coming out. However, it was locked. He ran and brought a fire extinguisher from a nearby petrol pump. But as he sprayed the fire extinguisher, a fire broke out in the bonnet and engulfed the entire vehicle, which was reduced to ashes within minutes. This caused a traffic jam on the highway for about half an hour.