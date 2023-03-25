Nath Industries bags 'Export Excellence Award'

Nath Industries and Manjeet Cotton bag awards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Industries Ltd has won the prestigious 'Export Excellence Award' given annually by Federation of Indian Exporters Organization (FIEO) at a ceremony held in Mumbai on Saturday. The awards were given at the hands of Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. Another city-based company Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd received an award for large volume export of raw Cotton.

The award was received by Akash Kagliwal, Mahesh Mehta, Subhash Karva and Anil Sharma on behalf of Nath Industries. Nath Group chairman Nandkishor Kagliwal was also present. Nath Industries Ltd is a major manufacturer of eco-friendly, value added papers for industrial and cultural use. The paper mills are located at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Vapi and have captured export markets in south East Asia, Europe and Latin America. Nath Paper, the unit at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, is a pioneering paper mill started in Marathwada region in 1978 based on agro-waste. It has been the recipient of the 'National Productivity Award' consecutively for three years for excellence in performance.