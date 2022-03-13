Nath Shasthi to be celebrated with enthusiasm

Programmes at Aurangpura Nath Temple between March 17-24

Aurangabad, March 13:

The Nath Shthi festival was canceled due to corona for the last two years. However, due to removal of restrictions this year, Nath Shasthi festival will be celebrated with enthusiasm between March 17 to 24 at Nath Mandir in Aurangpura.

Giving more information in a press conference on Sunday, adv Sadanand Deve said that Sant Eknath Shasthi Utsav and Granthraj Dnyaneshwari Parayan ceremony will start from March 17. On the first day, a devotional program of singer Sarla Shinde has been organized. Dnyaneshwari Parayan will be held under the guidance of Krishna Argade Maharaj. There will be kirtans of various kirtankars every evening from 7 pm to 9 pm. The dindi of Shiv Swaroop Narayandev Baba Waki Sansthan will arrive at 9 am on March 20. The palkhi ceremony will be held on March 23 at 7 am. Kalyache kirtan of Govind Chaudhary Maharaj will be held on the occasion of Nathashthi on March 24 at 4 pm. Dahihandi will be held at 6 pm. The ceremony will be concluded by distributing prasad. Secretary Laxmanrao Thorat, treasurer Sachin Walke and trustee Satish Mhaske were present.