Nath Valley celebrates Foundation Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (NVS) celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day with grandeur and reflection, on June 29, 2024. The festivities commenced with an opening speech by the School Captain, Gaurang Agarwal. Dignitaries including trustees Nandkishore Kagliwal, Rajendra Darda, Narendra Gupta, Arvind Machhar, and Rishi Bagla graced the occasion. Chief guest and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Vikas Meena, director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur and headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta, parents and students, were present.

The meritorious students of Grades 10 and 12 were felicitated for their outstanding performance in the CBSE board examinations of 2023-24.

Rajendra Darda lauded Ranjit Dass, stating, "The NVS flag is waving across the globe." The air was filled with respect and gratitude as the gathering gave a standing ovation to Ranjit Dass for his unwavering commitment and dedication.

Dass underscored the school's holistic approach, proclaiming, "NVS not only delivers academic excellence but also instils values in students, shaping them into exemplary human beings and global leaders." He further unveiled the theme for the year: Values Drive Excellence.

Principal Dr Gupta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur also spoke. Meena congratulated the students, noting, "Education brings transformation and the learned must reciprocate by contributing to the society at large."

The event featured mesmerizing dance performances, melodious musical renditions, an enthralling skit showcasing alumni success and a dance drama highlighting the pivotal role of teachers.

A special assembly depicted the school's journey, emphasizing its evolution and accomplishments. The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks by vice captain Nakshatra Salunke.