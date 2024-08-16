Nath Valley School celebrates Independence Day with flair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (NVS) celebrated India's 78th Independence Day with a grand ceremony. Director Ranjit Dass, accompanied by principal Sharda Gupta, vice- principal Aparna Mathur and headmistress Sarabjeet Dasgupta hoisted the national flag.

Dass paid homage to the sacrifices made by the great leaders of India's freedom struggle urging the students to contribute towards building a nation that aligns with the dreams of these freedom fighters.

Gupta highlighted the pivotal role education plays in nation-building. The primary choir presented a soulful musical rendition, a tribute to the National Leaders. Two faculty members Manjula Sharma and Shweta Datta encouraged students to embody the spirit of freedom and responsibility.

An inter-house speech competition saw students from grades 11 and 12 channel the voices of great leaders. The primary students took part in a drawing competition, while the middle and senior school students participated in a cleanliness drive.