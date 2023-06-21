Nath Valley School celebrates International Day of Yoga

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Nath Valley School celebrated International Day of Yoga with great enthusiasm. The entire school from classes 4 to 12 along with the teachers and the staff members actively participated in the Yoga session.

Participants were engaged in a series of yoga postures and breathing exercises led by Smita Dabir. Various forms of yoga were practiced during the event including Trikonasan, Tadasan, Veerbhadrasan followed by Pranayama. A guided meditation session allowed participants to quieten their minds and connect with their inner selves.

Director Ranjit Dass congratulated everyone for the success of the event.

Principal Dr Sharda Gupta said, "Yoga offers numerous benefits that have a positive impact on our lives. Regular practise of yoga improves flexibility, strengthens the body, enhances focus and concentration. It promotes overall well-being, reduces stress and boosts mental and physical resilience.”

The event served as a reminder of incorporating yoga into daily routine to maintain a healthy lifestyle and manage stress effectively.