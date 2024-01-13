Nath Valley School inaugurates modernized Primary Section Block

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The refurbished Primary Section block at the Nath Valley School (NVS) was inaugurated recently. Prominent personalities including school chairman Pradeep Dhoot, Rajendra Darda, Arvind Machhar and Mukund Bhogale were among those present.

The distinguished guests, alongside director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur, and headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta actively participated in the ceremonial rituals. The highlight of the event was the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a symbolic gesture carried out by the dignitaries.

Students and teachers eagerly witnessed the unveiling of the revamped infrastructure, poised to redefine the educational experience at the NVS. The modernized Primary Section block promises to provide an enhanced learning environment, marking a significant milestone in the school's commitment to excellence.

The event not only celebrated the physical transformation of the school block but also symbolized a renewed dedication to advancing education and fostering an enriched academic journey for the students.