Nath Valley students perform well in CBSE 12th

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of the Nath Valley School performed excellently in the Class XII CBSE results (2022-23). The Trustees, the director Ranjit Dass and the principal, Dr Sharda Gupta conveyed their congratulations to the meritorious students and to all the teachers. The following students secured 90% and above in the aggregate: Commerce toppers: Praniti Bajaj (97.8%), Saachii Agrawaal (94.8%), Succhit Jajoo (94.4%) and Yug Patni (91%). Science topper: Ananya Dahiphale: 94.6%.

Out of 45 students, five students secured 90% and above, 19 students secured 80% and above, 10 students secured 70% and above, eight student secured 60% and above and 3 secured 49% and above.