Nath Vallians embrace wellness on Yoga Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School organised an event to promote holistic well-being among students on the International Day of Yoga (IDY), recently. Led by the experienced yoga instructors Smita Dabir and Anil Deore, students embarked on a journey through various asanas (yoga postures) and pranayama (breathing exercises). The session ranged from simple poses to more complex ones, each meticulously explained and demonstrated to ensure correct practice. The event culminated with a collective meditation session, where students absorbed the serenity of the moment, reflecting quietly. Director Ranjit Dass and principal Dr Sharda Gupta appreciated and congratulated students for their performance. The IDY celebration showcased the institution's commitment to nurturing the holistic development of its students.