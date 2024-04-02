Nathshashthi festival ends in spiritual jubilation

Kalyache kirtan at Sri Sansthan Eknath Temple in Aurangpura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Nathshashthi festival culminated in a joyous celebration on Tuesday at the Sri Sansthan Eknath Temple in Aurangpura. Devotees were captivated by the melodious kirtans, bhajans, and abhangs that echoed throughout the temple premises.

The day commenced with the traditional Kakad aarti at the Nath temple at 4:00 am, followed by Gatha Bhajan at 11:00 am. As Kalashtami fell on this day, devotees thronged the temple for darshan from the early hours. Simultaneously, the preparation of the holy 'kala' began, with devotees actively participating in the process. The temple trust arranged an impressive 10 quintals of kala prasad for distribution to devotees.

The highlight of the afternoon was the Kalyache Kirtan performed by Shri Krishna Maharaj Argade (Barshi). The rhythmic beats of the tala and mridanga created a captivating atmosphere as devotees swayed to the devotional melodies. Following the kirtan, the customary ‘Dahi Handi’ ceremony was observed and the distribution of 'kala' to all devotees.

Temple trust president Adv Sadanand Deve, vice president Prof Ganesh Ghuge, Laxman Thorat, Sachin Walke and others were present.