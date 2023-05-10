National Backward Commission seeks report on labourers' death

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Commission for Backward Classes has asked the district collector, commissioner of police, and commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation to submit the report in seven days about what action was taken in the death of three labourers in a manhole of drainage on May 8.

According to details, S K Kalimoddin who lives near Salim Ali lakh had a drainage problem. The charges of Rs 15,000 were fixed for the work of clearing choked drainage. The four labourers started entered in the chamber one after another at 10.40 am on Monday. Three of them died due to suffocation. The deceased have been identified as Raosaheb Ghorpade, Ankush Thorat and Vishnu Ugle. The condition of Vilas alias Balu Kharat is stated to be serious.

The commission sent a notice to the district collector, CP, and commissioner of CSMC seeking the report of the action. If any department fails to submit the report in seven days, a summons will be issued to remain present for the hearing in person.