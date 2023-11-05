National conference of pediatric surgeons concludes

Efforts to increase the number of pediatric surgeons and pediatric urologists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 49th National conference of Pediatric Surgeons and Pediatric Urologists (IAPSCON 2023) concluded today after four days of deliberations.

The conference focused on the need to increase the number of pediatric surgeons and pediatric urology surgeons in India. Currently, there are only about 2,000 pediatric surgeons and pediatric urology surgeons in a country of 1.4 billion people.

“Special efforts were made in this conference to increase their number,” said Dr RJ Totla, secretary of the coordination committee for IAPSCON.\

“This is a super specialty branch, and even after completing the medical course, one has to study further. Accordingly, there are very few vacancies for doctors in this branch at the government level. Therefore, there are fewer students who turn to this branch.”

IAPSCON 2023 also focused on the latest research and modern methods of surgery in the field of pediatric surgery and pediatric urology. About 410 delegates from all over the country participated in the event.

Dr Totla said that the conference concluded with a call to action to increase the availability of pediatric surgery and pediatric urology services in every city of the country. The delegates vowed to take the seeds of the knowledge and ideas shared at the conference back to their respective cities and plant them to ensure that no child is left without treatment. IAPS president Dr Dasmit Singh Khokhar, secretary Dr Sanjay Rao, Dr Ramesh Babu, Dr Ramesh Bajaj, Dr Sayyed Kaisaroddin and others were present.