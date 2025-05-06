National Conference to discuss future of AI in healthcare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Growth Catalyst in collaboration with MIT Hospital and in partnership with MAGIC (Marathwada Accelerator for Growth & Incubation Council), is organising a national conference on “Demystifying Healthcare AI” at MIT Institute, Beed Bypass on May 11 (Sunday).

This daylong conference will discuss themes such as enhancing diagnostic accuracy with AI, personalised patient care, improving operational efficiency in hospitals, and the future of AI in healthcare, along with its ethical considerations. Distinguished speakers, including Professor Emeritus, KEM Hospital Dr. Avinash Supe, President, AIIMS Nagpur Dr. Anant Pandhare, Co-Founder, DeepTek.AI Dr. Amit Kharat, Director of Cardiology, Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital Dr. Ajit Bhagwat, Professor, Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad Prof. Renu John, CEO, CAIMAZO (Germany) Dr. Matthias Zobel and Co-Founder, CAIMAZO (Germany), Gregor Matenaer, will share their insights.

Briefing about the conference, the Founder and CEO of Growth Catalysts, Medha Deshpande, Director of MIT Hospital, Dr. Sunil Deshpande, and Managing Director - MAGIC, Prasad Kokil said, " The conference is free to attend, but prior registration is mandatory. To register, please visit https://growthcatalysts.biz/in. The medical professionals, AI researchers, hospital administrators, technology developers, medical students, and policy thinkers will be attending the event."