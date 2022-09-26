National level Dalit Panther’s conference in city

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Bhartiya Dalit Panther will organise a national-level conference in the city on November 26. Channai MP Thol Thirumavalavan will inaugurate the conference. Panther leaders from various parts of the country will participate in the grand event.

A meeting chaired by Samadhan Dhande was organised in the city recently for the planning of the conference. It was decided that several issues including reservations for Dalits, atrocities against women, unemployment, BJP’s stand against Indian Constitution and other issues will be placed in the agenda of the conference.

The recent murders of the Dalits over Gairan lands will also be highlighted and demand will be raised to regulate the Gairan land Act.

State president Ramesh Khandagale, Sambhaji Sable, Hiralal Magare, Subhash Thokal, Suresh Hadve, Ganesh Chavan, Sainath Jangam, Ravi Kirtishahi, Santosh Bankar,Banty Dhepe, Adv Dilip Navgire, Pramod Dhage, Sachin Aglave, Nitesh Tangale and others were present during the meeting.