National Mathematics Day at Pearls Academy

Aurangabad, Dec 23: Pearls Academy celebrated National Mathematics Day with enthusiasm. The first half was based on stage performances such as PPT presentation on uses of Mathematics in our daily life, Quiz, stand-up comedy, poems on mathematics and speeches on great mathematicians.

The second half was based on food market. Some students arranged food stalls to perform the activity on experiential learning of Mathematics while

rest brought the money to purchase a variety of stuff. They learned business, profit and loss by arranging and making proper balance sheet for their setup.