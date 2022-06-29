National seminar on ‘Material Sci & Its Application’ on June 30

Aurangabad, June 29:

The Physics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a one-day national seminar on June 30.

Physics Department head and seminar convener Dr B N Dole said that international level scientists and researchers Dr Y Purushottam and Dr Uday Deshpande would guide on ‘Material Science and Its Application.’

Dr Dole appealed to the students, teachers and researchers to attend the seminar.

Meanwhile, the senior professor of the department, Dr M K Jadhav, will be given farewell on his retirement in the seminar. A total of 45 students completed Ph D research under his guidance and he and his team received four patents for their innovation.