National seminar to be held in Milind College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A national seminar on languages will be organised at Milind Arts College, on January 15 as part of the celebration of its 75th year.

Sri Lankan MP Bhadanta Aturali Ratan will inaugurate the national seminars on Marathi, Hindi, Pali and English languages. Prof Ajmer Singh Kajal from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi will deliver the keynote address.

Dr Mustajeeb Khan, head and professor of the Department of English, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, will be the chief guest, for the valedictory ceremony.

Principal of the college Dr Vaishali Pradhan has appealed to teachers, researchers and students to participate in this national seminar.