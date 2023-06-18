National workshop for surgeons begins at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prominent surgeons who arrived here from different parts of the country performed surgeries at the MGM campus on Saturday, the first day of the two-day workshop ‘Endosurge’ jointly organised by MGM’s Centre of Excellence for Gastroenterology and Advanced Minimal Access Surgery, the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) and the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI).

ASI president Dr Sanjay Jain inaugurated the workshop at Rukhmini Hall. Vice president of MGM Dr P M Jadhav presided over while chancellor of MGM Institute of Health Sciences Dr Kamalkishor Kadam, VC Dr Shashank Dalvi, dean Dr Rajendra Bohra, deputy dean Dr Pravin Suryavanshi and others were present.

Box

Who performed surgeries?

Dr Amit Maydeo, Dr G V Rao, Dr Mandar Doiphode, Dr Advay Aher, Dr Suryaprakash Bhandari, Dr Pravin Suryavanshi, Dr Sadashivayya Soppimath performed surgeries on 19 patients at MGM Endoscopic Unit successfully. Dr Suryavanshi did POEM, a complicated type of surgery.

Box

1st conference dedicated to surgeons

Nearly 400 doctors from different parts of the country participated in the event which was the first of its kind dedicated to the surgeons. ASI secretary Pratap Varute, treasurer Bhavarlal Yadav, president of Maharashtra ASI Dr Sanjay Kolte, past presidents of the Association and prominent surgeons were present