Navratri festival at Saptashrungi Mata Temple in Mitmitita

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Religious, social and charitable work has been planned during Navratri festival at Saptashrungi Mata Mandir (Trilaksha Siddhachandi Temple) in the famous Swami Sri Machindranath Temple in Mitmita. In the press conference organized in this regard, trustee Vedanta Ratnaparkhi said that according to the orders of Mangalnath Maharaj, a temple of Devi was built in Machindranath temple during corona period. This year, the Navratri Festival will begin on Monday morning at 9 am with Ghatasthapana and Aarti. On Tuesday, Shri Pratishthan Trust and Lions Club Chikalthana conducted free eye examination of patients for free cataract surgery between 8.30 am and 4 pm. Free diabetes and blood pressure checkup camp on behalf of Dr Hedgewar Hospital and Rangoli competition will be held on September 29, Cooking competition and Bhajan on September 30, Bhajan by Bhajani Mandal on October 1, Kumkumarchan, Kumari Pujan on October 2, Havan and Gondhal programme will be performed on Oct 3, Bhajan of Ganesh Garkhedkar will be performed on Oct 4, Aarti will be held at 8.30 am every day, Recitation of Saptashati will be held from 12 pmto 2 pm and Aarti at 7 pm.