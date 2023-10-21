Navratri speical: Newly developed Khadi Road first preference for living

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beed bypass road has been developed as parallel to Jalna Road. There is a Khadi road next to it.

Today, the highest number the constructions are being carried out in this area. Beed bypass is a road that has connectivity from all sides of the city.

One can go to Jalna Road, Beed from here while it is near to Solapur-Dhule National Highway. Golwadi, Paithan Road, Shendra and, Bidkin Industrial Estate can also be accessed from this road.

In the city, it is the best place to live in a pollution-free environment, natural and peaceful surroundings.

So, people are more inclined to live in this area which is economically affordable, profitable in terms of investment and offering a perfect blend of civic amenities and a peaceful environment with all the amenities.

Himanshu Chavan (Director, Himanshu Builders and Developers)

Himanshu Builders and Developers:

The name Himanshu Builders and Developers is new to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Directors Himanshu Chavan and Kanchan Chavan are both civil Engineers. They have vast experience of working in a multinational company, from high-rise buildings to roads and flyovers. They also have experience working on the tallest 163-storey building in Dubai, Burj Khalifa, since 2005.

Based on this experience, they arrived in the city and established 'Himanshu Builders and Developers' recently. They are developing Himanshu Luxuria, a 3 BHK flat on one floor, at Seven Hill Jalna Road, at a prime location. The project is getting a good response.

Special offer

Suvidhi Signature

A lucky draw scheme has been announced for those who book flats, showrooms, shops and offices during Navratri Festival. The lucky customer will get the first prize a car, the second prize a scooter and the third prize an iPhone.

Faith Build Constructions

Faith Build gives a special offer on various housing projects on the occasion of the Navratri festival. One can visit any of Faith Build's projects to know more about the offer.

Himanshu Builder & Developers

A special offer is being given to customers who book flats in the luxury housing project 'Himanshu Luxuria' in the Seven Hill area. Customers can visit the actual site.

Deogiri Constructions

Deogiri Constructions has been selling houses to customers at affordable prices since its foundation.

This tradition continues till today. A discount will be given to those who buy row houses or flats in group during the Navratri festival.